Mizuho Issues Pessimistic Forecast for ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Stock Price

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA - Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "outperform" rating on the biotechnology company's stock. Mizuho's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 98.41% from the company's current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ADMA. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on ADMA Biologics in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ADMA Biologics from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Research cut ADMA Biologics from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $24.33.

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ADMA Biologics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADMA opened at $10.08 on Thursday. ADMA Biologics has a twelve month low of $7.21 and a twelve month high of $23.98. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company's 50-day moving average price is $12.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.51.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.19. The business had revenue of $114.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.98 million. ADMA Biologics had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 37.52%. The business's revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ADMA Biologics will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ADMA Biologics

In related news, Director Steve Elms bought 7,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.67 per share, for a total transaction of $109,690.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 2,038,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,946,899.10. This trade represents a 0.34% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Kaitlin M. Kestenberg-Messina sold 10,096 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.63, for a total value of $157,800.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 466,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,292,958. This trade represents a 2.12% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of ADMA Biologics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 95,885 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 50,801 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ADMA Biologics in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in ADMA Biologics by 59.6% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 816,590 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $16,201,000 after purchasing an additional 305,064 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the second quarter worth approximately $549,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 385.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting ADMA Biologics

Here are the key news stories impacting ADMA Biologics this week:

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Ramsey, New Jersey, that focuses on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of primary immunodeficiency and infectious diseases. Leveraging an integrated model that spans plasma collection, fractionation, formulation and fill-finish operations, ADMA Biologics aims to address unmet needs in immune-compromised and high-risk patient populations.

The company's marketed product portfolio includes BIVIGAM, a human immunoglobulin intravenous (IGIV) therapy approved by the U.S.

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