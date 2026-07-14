Mizuho Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Stock Price

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR - Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. Mizuho's target price points to a potential upside of 10.87% from the company's previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial upgraded Nutrien from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Nutrien from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. TD Securities reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Nutrien in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. National Bank Financial set a $76.00 price target on Nutrien and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Nutrien from a "sector perform" rating to a "sector outperform" rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Nutrien presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $82.00.

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Nutrien Trading Up 3.4%

NYSE:NTR opened at $67.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.62. Nutrien has a 52 week low of $53.03 and a 52 week high of $85.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.23 and a 200 day moving average of $69.77.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Nutrien had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Nutrien

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 79,770 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,691,000 after buying an additional 15,230 shares during the last quarter. MH & Associates Securities Management Corp ADV acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,967,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 190.3% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 116,312 shares of the company's stock worth $6,829,000 after buying an additional 76,244 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 2,359,022 shares of the company's stock worth $145,257,000 after buying an additional 94,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nutrien by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,463,277 shares of the company's stock worth $1,386,546,000 after acquiring an additional 479,834 shares during the period. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a global fertilizer and agricultural-services company headquartered in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada. The company is publicly traded and operates across the farm input value chain, combining upstream fertilizer production with a broad retail and services platform aimed at supporting crop production worldwide. Nutrien's business model integrates the manufacture and distribution of crop nutrients with on-the-ground agronomic support for growers and agricultural businesses.

Nutrien produces and supplies the three primary fertilizer nutrients—potash, nitrogen and phosphate—through its wholesale operations, and markets a wide range of crop inputs including seeds and crop protection products.

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