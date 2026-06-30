Mizuho Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Stock Price

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI - Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Mizuho from $143.00 to $137.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "outperform" rating on the real estate investment trust's stock. Mizuho's target price points to a potential upside of 13.21% from the company's previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sun Communities to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $133.00 target price on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Sun Communities from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Sun Communities from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $140.48.

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Sun Communities Price Performance

Sun Communities stock opened at $121.02 on Tuesday. Sun Communities has a 12 month low of $115.53 and a 12 month high of $137.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.80.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($1.38). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 62.29%.The firm had revenue of $500.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $472.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sun Communities has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.710-1.790 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.870-7.070 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sun Communities will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sun Communities

In other news, Director Gary A. Shiffman sold 25,031 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.96, for a total value of $3,002,718.76. Following the transaction, the director owned 857,761 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $102,897,009.56. This trade represents a 2.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Fernando Castro-Caratini sold 23,750 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.43, for a total value of $2,955,212.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,998 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,244,051.14. The trade was a 70.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sun Communities

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 182.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 568,513 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $71,610,000 after purchasing an additional 48,649 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,619 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 312,099 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $39,312,000 after purchasing an additional 51,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adelante Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,150,000. 99.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and operation of manufactured housing communities, recreational vehicle (RV) resorts and marinas. The company's portfolio spans more than 500 manufactured housing communities and over 160 RV resorts, offering affordable, long-term housing as well as short-stay recreational lodging. Through professional on-site management and amenity-rich community designs, Sun Communities serves a diverse customer base that includes retirees, workforce families and vacationers.

Founded in 1975 and headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, Sun Communities has grown organically and through strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest operators in its sector.

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