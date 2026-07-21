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Mizuho Issues Positive Forecast for Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Stock Price

Written by MarketBeat
July 21, 2026
Kilroy Realty logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Mizuho raised its price target on Kilroy Realty from $29 to $34, but kept an underperform rating. The new target still implies about 14% downside from the stock’s current price.
  • Analyst sentiment remains mixed overall, with the stock carrying an average Hold rating and an average price target of $38.67. Recent calls included a Buy upgrade from Bank of America, while JPMorgan trimmed its target.
  • Kilroy Realty recently posted a Q1 earnings miss, reporting -$0.16 EPS versus expectations for a profit, though revenue came in slightly above estimates. Insiders have also been selling shares, while institutional investors continue to own the vast majority of the stock.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC - Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at Mizuho from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "underperform" rating on the real estate investment trust's stock. Mizuho's price target points to a potential downside of 14.14% from the stock's current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a $44.00 price target on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $38.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KRC opened at $39.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business's 50 day moving average price is $36.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.06. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 1.12. Kilroy Realty has a twelve month low of $27.36 and a twelve month high of $45.03.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.30). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $270.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Kilroy Realty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.490-3.630 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Kilroy Realty will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jolie A. Hunt sold 15,800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total value of $597,082.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 13,892 shares of the company's stock, valued at $524,978.68. The trade was a 53.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lauren N. Stadler sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total transaction of $103,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 15,456 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $535,550.40. This represents a 16.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 29,648 shares of company stock worth $1,120,958 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kilroy Realty

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $340,131,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Kilroy Realty by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,841,917 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $203,514,000 after buying an additional 67,546 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,228,666 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $195,396,000 after buying an additional 994,299 shares during the period. Rush Island Management LP boosted its position in Kilroy Realty by 84.5% during the first quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 4,860,742 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $137,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,578,185 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $151,178,000 after acquiring an additional 15,193 shares during the period. 94.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kilroy Realty Corporation NYSE: KRC is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and management of high‐quality office and mixed‐use properties along the U.S. West Coast. The company's portfolio encompasses major urban markets including Los Angeles, San Diego, the San Francisco Bay Area and Seattle. Kilroy Realty targets properties in transit‐oriented submarkets, blending workplace space with retail, residential and hospitality amenities to create vibrant, walkable neighborhoods.

Founded in the mid‐20th century by members of the Kilroy family, the company evolved from a regional landlord into one of the leading West Coast office landlords.

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Analyst Recommendations for Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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