Mizuho Raises Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target to $105.00

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW - Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Mizuho from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "outperform" rating on the medical research company's stock. Mizuho's target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.34% from the stock's current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $104.00 price objective (up from $97.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up from $104.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $98.73.

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Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of EW traded down $2.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.98. 3,778,044 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,833,209. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 4.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.92. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1 year low of $72.30 and a 1 year high of $96.29. The stock has a market cap of $50.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.86.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.60 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.050 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.760 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, SVP Andrew M. Dahl sold 568 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $48,893.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 15,334 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,319,950.72. The trade was a 3.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 619 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.70, for a total transaction of $56,762.30. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 40,034 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,671,117.80. This represents a 1.52% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 45,577 shares of company stock worth $3,855,527 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,991,524 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $2,215,777,000 after purchasing an additional 371,892 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,793,949 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $1,857,934,000 after acquiring an additional 989,533 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth $803,686,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,314,292 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $623,544,000 after purchasing an additional 804,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 66.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,925,627 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $505,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359,128 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences is a medical technology company focused on products and therapies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. The company designs, develops and manufactures prosthetic heart valves and related delivery systems used in both surgical and minimally invasive (transcatheter) procedures. Its portfolio addresses a range of valvular conditions, with an emphasis on technologies that enable transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) as an alternative to open-heart surgery.

In addition to transcatheter heart valves—including the widely recognized SAPIEN family—Edwards offers surgical tissue valves and ancillary devices used by cardiac surgeons, interventional cardiologists and hospital teams.

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