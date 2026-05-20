Mizuho Raises UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Price Target to $440.00

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Mizuho from $410.00 to $440.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "outperform" rating on the healthcare conglomerate's stock. Mizuho's price objective points to a potential upside of 13.06% from the company's current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on UNH. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $370.00 to $397.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $389.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $385.39.

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UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNH opened at $389.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. UnitedHealth Group has a one year low of $234.60 and a one year high of $404.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $320.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $318.59. The stock has a market cap of $353.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.64.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.76 by $0.47. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $111.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.20 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.250- EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will post 18.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $284,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 17,805 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,320,775. This trade represents a 4.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Founders Capital Management LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 982 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,338 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 246 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting UnitedHealth Group

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Higher Q1 2027 EPS estimate to $6.87 from $6.77, suggesting improved near-term earnings outlook.

Higher Q1 2027 EPS estimate to $6.87 from $6.77, suggesting improved near-term earnings outlook. Positive Sentiment: Higher Q3 2027 EPS estimate to $4.57 from $4.27, indicating stronger expectations for later-period profitability.

Higher Q3 2027 EPS estimate to $4.57 from $4.27, indicating stronger expectations for later-period profitability. Positive Sentiment: Higher Q4 2027 EPS estimate to $3.92 from $3.46, another sign of analyst confidence in future earnings.

Higher Q4 2027 EPS estimate to $3.92 from $3.46, another sign of analyst confidence in future earnings. Positive Sentiment: Higher FY2027 EPS estimate to $20.52 from $19.76, and FY2028 EPS estimate to $22.75, supporting a longer-term growth case.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

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