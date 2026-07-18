Mizuho Upgrades FocalTherics (NASDAQ:FOCL) to "Strong-Buy"

FocalTherics (NASDAQ:FOCL - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Mizuho to a "strong-buy" rating in a note issued to investors on Friday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on FOCL. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of FocalTherics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of FocalTherics in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FocalTherics has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $9.00.

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View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FOCL

FocalTherics Stock Performance

FocalTherics stock opened at $5.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $203.52 million, a PE ratio of -6.70 and a beta of -0.04. FocalTherics has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $5.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

FocalTherics (NASDAQ:FOCL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). FocalTherics had a negative net margin of 41.47% and a negative return on equity of 137.61%. The firm had revenue of $20.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.46 million. On average, analysts anticipate that FocalTherics will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at FocalTherics

In other FocalTherics news, Director Joshua Levine acquired 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.22 per share, for a total transaction of $42,200.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 35,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $147,700. This trade represents a 40.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of FocalTherics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Planning Navigators CORP acquired a new position in shares of FocalTherics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FocalTherics during the first quarter worth $38,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FocalTherics during the first quarter worth $40,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in FocalTherics in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG bought a new stake in FocalTherics in the 4th quarter valued at $313,000. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FocalTherics Company Profile

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL), and Distribution Services (DIST). The HIFU segment develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices based on HIFU technology for the minimally invasive treatment of urological and other clinical indications.

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