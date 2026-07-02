MKS (NASDAQ:MKSI) Stock Price Down 6% - What's Next?

MKS Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI - Get Free Report) shares dropped 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $390.61 and last traded at $386.4450. 214,072 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,374,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $411.05.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho set a $400.00 price objective on shares of MKS in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of MKS from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of MKS from $400.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of MKS from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on MKS from $360.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MKS currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $374.07.

View Our Latest Research Report on MKS

MKS Trading Down 11.0%

The company has a market cap of $24.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $331.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $259.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

MKS (NASDAQ:MKSI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.05 billion. MKS had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 21.49%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. MKS has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.600-3.200 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MKS Inc. will post 11.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MKS Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 3rd. MKS's dividend payout ratio is presently 20.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO John Tseng-Chung Lee sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.48, for a total transaction of $3,154,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 144,696 shares of the company's stock, valued at $45,648,694.08. The trade was a 6.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Gerald G. Colella sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.40, for a total value of $6,668,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 20,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,673,667.80. This represents a 49.98% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 53,949 shares of company stock valued at $17,446,108 in the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of MKS

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in shares of MKS during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of MKS by 560.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in MKS by 616.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 172 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in MKS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in MKS by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 256 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKS Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc NASDAQ: MKSI designs, manufactures and markets technology solutions that enable advanced processes in a variety of high‐technology and industrial markets. The company's core offerings include vacuum and gas delivery systems, pressure and flow measurement instruments, optical metrology tools, photonics subsystems and critical components for manufacturing processes. These products support the precise control and monitoring needs of semiconductor, industrial manufacturing, life and health sciences, and research applications.

The company's product portfolio features mass flow controllers, pressure transducers, vacuum gauges, gas purity monitors, laser-based metrology systems and photonic devices such as lasers and detectors.

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