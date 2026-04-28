MNTN (MNTN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

MNTN (NYSE:MNTN - Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share and revenue of $72.5980 million for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

MNTN (NYSE:MNTN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $87.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $86.18 million. MNTN had a negative net margin of 2.22% and a positive return on equity of 9.51%. MNTN's revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect MNTN to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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MNTN Stock Down 0.3%

MNTN stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.93. 164,315 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 772,648. MNTN has a 1-year low of $7.71 and a 1-year high of $32.49. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $9.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.58. The firm has a market cap of $733.53 million and a P/E ratio of -6.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on MNTN. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of MNTN from $38.00 to $20.00 and set a "positive" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Zacks Research cut shares of MNTN from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of MNTN from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of MNTN from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of MNTN from $22.50 to $20.50 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $22.36.

Read Our Latest Report on MNTN

Institutional Trading of MNTN

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNTN. Mercato Partners Growth Iii GP LLC bought a new stake in MNTN during the 4th quarter worth about $73,646,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of MNTN by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,345,302 shares of the company's stock worth $99,155,000 after buying an additional 2,159,075 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MNTN by 787.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,392 shares of the company's stock worth $11,527,000 after buying an additional 551,392 shares during the period. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of MNTN during the 4th quarter worth about $4,306,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of MNTN by 7,337.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 343,513 shares of the company's stock worth $4,102,000 after buying an additional 338,894 shares during the period. 72.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MNTN

MNTN is a software platform specializing in connected television (CTV) advertising, offering marketers the tools to plan, launch and measure streaming TV campaigns. Its platform enables brands to reach audiences across major OTT and CTV channels, helping advertisers target viewers based on demographic, behavioral and contextual data.

The company's core product suite includes campaign management, real-time bidding and performance analytics. MNTN integrates with leading streaming services and ad exchanges, allowing clients to execute programmatic buys, track view-through conversions and optimize media spend through automated reporting dashboards.

Founded by experienced digital advertising professionals, MNTN is headquartered in Austin, Texas, and primarily serves brands and agencies across the United States and Canada.

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