Mobileye Global (MBLY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY - Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect Mobileye Global to announce earnings of $0.05 per share and revenue of $480.0960 million for the quarter. Parties can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 23, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 203.97% and a positive return on equity of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $558.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Mobileye Global's quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Mobileye Global to post $-0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Mobileye Global Trading Down 6.5%

Mobileye Global stock opened at $9.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.10. Mobileye Global has a 12-month low of $6.47 and a 12-month high of $17.12. The stock has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.16.

Mobileye Global declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mobileye Global

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vident Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 32,632 shares of the company's stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 5,873 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mobileye Global by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 77,867 shares of the company's stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 13,843 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Mobileye Global during the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in Mobileye Global by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 39,672 shares of the company's stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 10,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.25% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Mobileye Global from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Mobileye Global from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Mobileye Global from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Mobileye Global from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mobileye Global has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $13.70.

View Our Latest Analysis on Mobileye Global

About Mobileye Global

Mobileye Global Inc NASDAQ: MBLY is a leader in the development of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies. Headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel, the company designs and supplies computer vision-based solutions that enable vehicles to detect and respond to road conditions, obstacles and signage. Mobileye's core offering centers on its proprietary EyeQ system-on-a-chip (SoC) family, which processes video streams from automotive cameras to deliver features such as lane-keeping assist, adaptive cruise control, collision prevention and traffic sign recognition.

Founded in 1999 by Prof.

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