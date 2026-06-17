Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Trading Down 3.9% - Here's What Happened

Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY - Get Free Report) fell 3.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.38 and last traded at $9.2430. 591,849 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 7,439,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.62.

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Trending Headlines about Mobileye Global

Here are the key news stories impacting Mobileye Global this week:

Positive Sentiment: Mobileye announced a plan to launch a vertically integrated U.S. robotaxi service in 2027, starting with roughly 100 driverless vehicles in a major city, which could open a new revenue stream and broaden its growth opportunity. Reuters article

Mobileye announced a plan to launch a vertically integrated U.S. robotaxi service in 2027, starting with roughly 100 driverless vehicles in a major city, which could open a new revenue stream and broaden its growth opportunity. Positive Sentiment: The robotaxi strategy was seen as a bullish catalyst by market commentary, with reports noting MBLY rose in premarket trading after the announcement and some analysts upgrading the stock on the expanded autonomous mobility thesis. TipRanks article

The robotaxi strategy was seen as a bullish catalyst by market commentary, with reports noting MBLY rose in premarket trading after the announcement and some analysts upgrading the stock on the expanded autonomous mobility thesis. Neutral Sentiment: Several outlets highlighted that Mobileye is now aiming to be both a technology supplier and a robotaxi operator, a strategic shift that could improve long-term upside but also adds complexity and capital needs. TechCrunch article

Several outlets highlighted that Mobileye is now aiming to be both a technology supplier and a robotaxi operator, a strategic shift that could improve long-term upside but also adds complexity and capital needs. Negative Sentiment: Berenberg downgraded Mobileye to Hold, suggesting some analysts see less near-term upside after the rally and may be cautious about execution risk and competitive pressure from rivals such as Waymo and Tesla. Yahoo Finance article

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on MBLY. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Mobileye Global in a report on Monday, May 18th. They set an "underperform" rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised Mobileye Global from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Mobileye Global from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Mobileye Global from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $10.80 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mobileye Global presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $13.77.

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Mobileye Global Trading Down 6.2%

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.15.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 203.97% and a positive return on equity of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $558.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $519.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Mobileye Global's revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mobileye Global Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mobileye Global declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Mobileye Global by 465.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,816 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Mobileye Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Mobileye Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG bought a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 13.25% of the company's stock.

About Mobileye Global

Mobileye Global Inc NASDAQ: MBLY is a leader in the development of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies. Headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel, the company designs and supplies computer vision-based solutions that enable vehicles to detect and respond to road conditions, obstacles and signage. Mobileye's core offering centers on its proprietary EyeQ system-on-a-chip (SoC) family, which processes video streams from automotive cameras to deliver features such as lane-keeping assist, adaptive cruise control, collision prevention and traffic sign recognition.

Founded in 1999 by Prof.

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