Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Trading Down 6.5% on Analyst Downgrade

Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY - Get Free Report)'s stock price was down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Friday after Mizuho lowered their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $17.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Mobileye Global traded as low as $14.40 and last traded at $14.42. Approximately 8,527,417 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 5,426,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.42.

MBLY has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Mobileye Global from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $19.00.

In related news, EVP Boaz Ouriel sold 67,493 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $1,085,962.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 107,853 shares in the company, valued at $1,735,354.77. This trade represents a 38.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 63,731,985 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $1,022,898,359.25. Following the sale, the insider owned 50,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,500,000. The trade was a 56.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the first quarter worth $2,207,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Mobileye Global by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,715,928 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,181,000 after buying an additional 45,756 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its stake in Mobileye Global by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 75,036 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 22,300 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Mobileye Global by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,369,612 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,111,000 after buying an additional 167,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Mobileye Global by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,508,976 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,745,000 after buying an additional 263,758 shares during the last quarter. 13.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $16.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.54.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 160.50% and a positive return on equity of 0.54%. The firm had revenue of $506.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The company's revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

