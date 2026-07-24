Mobileye Global's (MBLY) "Buy" Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating restated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $13.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC's price target suggests a potential upside of 74.03% from the stock's current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their target price on Mobileye Global from $11.50 to $8.50 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank lowered Mobileye Global from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $10.80 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on Mobileye Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Mobileye Global from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $13.57.

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Mobileye Global Price Performance

NASDAQ:MBLY opened at $7.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.02. Mobileye Global has a 1-year low of $6.47 and a 1-year high of $17.12.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.13. Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 203.97% and a positive return on equity of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $508.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mobileye Global will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mobileye Global declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Mobileye Global

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,068 shares of the company's stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global by 2.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,080 shares of the company's stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Mobileye Global by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 18,819 shares of the company's stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Greenfield Seitz Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mobileye Global by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Greenfield Seitz Capital Management LLC now owns 26,939 shares of the company's stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Mobileye Global by 465.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,816 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.25% of the company's stock.

Key Mobileye Global News

Here are the key news stories impacting Mobileye Global this week:

Mobileye Global Company Profile

Mobileye Global Inc NASDAQ: MBLY is a leader in the development of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies. Headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel, the company designs and supplies computer vision-based solutions that enable vehicles to detect and respond to road conditions, obstacles and signage. Mobileye's core offering centers on its proprietary EyeQ system-on-a-chip (SoC) family, which processes video streams from automotive cameras to deliver features such as lane-keeping assist, adaptive cruise control, collision prevention and traffic sign recognition.

Founded in 1999 by Prof.

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