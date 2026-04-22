Mobius Investment Trust (LON:MMIT) Sets New 1-Year High - Time to Buy?

Shares of Mobius Investment Trust plc (LON:MMIT - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 157.50 and last traded at GBX 154, with a volume of 148050 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 153.50.

Get MMIT alerts: Sign Up

Mobius Investment Trust Price Performance

The stock's 50-day moving average is GBX 142.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 141.55. The stock has a market cap of £101.16 million, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.67.

Mobius Investment Trust (LON:MMIT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported GBX 0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mobius Investment Trust had a net margin of 83.66% and a return on equity of 10.93%.

About Mobius Investment Trust

Mobius Investment Trust plc (“MMIT”) is a closed-ended investment company listed on London Stock Exchange LSE: MMIT. MMIT provides investors with access to a high conviction portfolio of 25-30 small to mid-cap companies, across emerging and frontier markets. The London listed investment trust will be managed by MCP Emerging Markets LLP (“MCP”), an investment manager launched in May 2018. The Portfolio Manager is Carlos Hardenberg who has 25 years of investment experience and previously acted as the lead manager of the Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust (TEMIT).

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Mobius Investment Trust, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Mobius Investment Trust wasn't on the list.

While Mobius Investment Trust currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here