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Mobius Investment Trust (LON:MMIT) Sets New 1-Year High - Time to Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Mobius Investment Trust logo with Financial Services background
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Key Points

  • New 52-week high: MMIT shares reached GBX 157.50 (last at GBX 154) on heavy volume (148,050) and are trading above both the 50-day (GBX 142.46) and 200-day (GBX 141.55) moving averages.
  • Key fundamentals: market cap £101.16 million, P/E of 15.45 and beta 0.67; the trust reported GBX 0.69 EPS for the quarter with a net margin of 83.66% and ROE of 10.93%.
  • Investment focus: MMIT is a closed-ended trust offering a high-conviction portfolio of 25–30 small- to mid-cap companies in emerging and frontier markets, managed by MCP Emerging Markets LLP with portfolio manager Carlos Hardenberg.
  • Five stocks we like better than Mobius Investment Trust.

Shares of Mobius Investment Trust plc (LON:MMIT - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 157.50 and last traded at GBX 154, with a volume of 148050 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 153.50.

Mobius Investment Trust Price Performance

The stock's 50-day moving average is GBX 142.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 141.55. The stock has a market cap of £101.16 million, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.67.

Mobius Investment Trust (LON:MMIT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported GBX 0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mobius Investment Trust had a net margin of 83.66% and a return on equity of 10.93%.

About Mobius Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

Mobius Investment Trust plc (“MMIT”) is a closed-ended investment company listed on London Stock Exchange LSE: MMIT. MMIT provides investors with access to a high conviction portfolio of 25-30 small to mid-cap companies, across emerging and frontier markets. The London listed investment trust will be managed by MCP Emerging Markets LLP (“MCP”), an investment manager launched in May 2018. The Portfolio Manager is Carlos Hardenberg who has 25 years of investment experience and previously acted as the lead manager of the Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust (TEMIT).

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