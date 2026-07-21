Modine Manufacturing (MOD) to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q1 2027 results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.38 per share and revenue of $891.1570 million for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2027 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $954.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $920.67 million. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The firm's revenue was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Modine Manufacturing to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Modine Manufacturing Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of Modine Manufacturing stock opened at $227.80 on Tuesday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $264.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 101.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.67. Modine Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $90.41 and a 1-year high of $323.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Brian Jon Agen sold 38,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.17, for a total transaction of $11,299,697.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 66,343 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,582,463.31. This represents a 36.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Eric S. Mcginnis sold 1,020 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.06, for a total value of $300,961.20. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 28,364 shares in the company, valued at $8,369,081.84. This trade represents a 3.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 54,302 shares of company stock worth $15,928,759 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.92% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOD. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 439 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 95.23% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MOD shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Modine Manufacturing to $310.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Modine Manufacturing from $271.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. B. Riley Financial upped their price target on Modine Manufacturing from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wall Street Zen raised Modine Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $327.14.

View Our Latest Report on MOD

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Company NYSE: MOD is a global provider of thermal management solutions serving automotive, commercial transportation, heavy-duty off-highway, industrial, HVAC and refrigeration markets. The company designs, manufactures, tests and markets a broad array of heat-transfer products that manage temperature and energy efficiency for engines, power electronics and building climate control systems.

Its product portfolio includes heat exchangers, condensers, radiators, evaporators, charge air coolers, fan systems and associated controls.

Further Reading

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