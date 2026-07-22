Moelis & Company (MC) Projected to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC - Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.61 per share and revenue of $387.2720 million for the quarter. Individuals can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $319.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.51 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 38.94% and a net margin of 14.46%.The company's revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect Moelis & Company to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Moelis & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:MC opened at $67.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.85. Moelis & Company has a 1 year low of $51.06 and a 1 year high of $78.22.

Moelis & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. Moelis & Company's payout ratio is presently 93.53%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MC. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 153.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 419 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Moelis & Company by 1,811.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 516 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Moelis & Company by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 597 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Moelis & Company by 489.2% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 548 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Moelis & Company by 355.6% during the third quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 902 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a "sell" rating and set a $60.00 price target (up from $58.00) on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Moelis & Company from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Moelis & Company from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $73.38.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments. The company was founded by Kenneth David Moelis, Navid Mahmoodzadegan, Jeffrey Raich and Elizabeth Ann Crain in July 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

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