Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Receives Average Recommendation of "Hold" from Brokerages

Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of "Hold" from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $124.4167.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MHK. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Mohawk Industries from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $122.00 target price (down from $149.00) on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen raised Mohawk Industries from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $143.00 to $138.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th.

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Insider Transactions at Mohawk Industries

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 16,600 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.97, for a total value of $1,875,302.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 14,132 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,596,492.04. This trade represents a 54.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total value of $527,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 25,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,638,250. This represents a 16.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,186 shares of company stock worth $4,460,321. 17.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mohawk Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 227,068 shares of the company's stock valued at $24,819,000 after acquiring an additional 13,090 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 42,941 shares of the company's stock worth $4,693,000 after purchasing an additional 20,728 shares in the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter worth $2,514,000. Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 68,750 shares of the company's stock worth $7,514,000 after purchasing an additional 13,250 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 768.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 32,064 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 28,373 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company's stock.

Mohawk Industries Stock Up 0.2%

MHK stock opened at $111.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.26. Mohawk Industries has a 1-year low of $92.99 and a 1-year high of $143.13.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.10. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Mohawk Industries has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc is a global flooring manufacturer that designs, produces and distributes a broad range of floor covering products for both residential and commercial applications. Headquartered in Calhoun, Georgia, the company traces its roots to 1878 and has expanded through a series of strategic acquisitions and organic growth initiatives. Over the decades, Mohawk has built a vertically integrated platform encompassing yarn manufacturing, fiber production, wood and laminate finishing, and ceramic tile fabrication, enabling tight control over product quality and supply chain efficiency.

The company's product portfolio includes residential and commercial carpet, ceramic and porcelain tile, laminate, wood and natural stone flooring, luxury vinyl, and innovative surface solutions.

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