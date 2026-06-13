Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Rating Lowered to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK - Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report released on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MHK. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $109.00 price target on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $143.00 to $138.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $123.33.

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Mohawk Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:MHK opened at $107.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Mohawk Industries has a fifty-two week low of $92.99 and a fifty-two week high of $143.13. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.20. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $103.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.83.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.10. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Mohawk Industries has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. Analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Mohawk Industries

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 1,887 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.06, for a total value of $200,135.22. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 48,049 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,096,076.94. This represents a 3.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total transaction of $527,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,638,250. The trade was a 16.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,844 shares of company stock worth $1,328,128. 17.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 950.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 252 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 216.1% in the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 105.7% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 323 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc is a global flooring manufacturer that designs, produces and distributes a broad range of floor covering products for both residential and commercial applications. Headquartered in Calhoun, Georgia, the company traces its roots to 1878 and has expanded through a series of strategic acquisitions and organic growth initiatives. Over the decades, Mohawk has built a vertically integrated platform encompassing yarn manufacturing, fiber production, wood and laminate finishing, and ceramic tile fabrication, enabling tight control over product quality and supply chain efficiency.

The company's product portfolio includes residential and commercial carpet, ceramic and porcelain tile, laminate, wood and natural stone flooring, luxury vinyl, and innovative surface solutions.

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