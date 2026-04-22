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Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) Given "Buy" Rating at HC Wainwright

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Molecular Partners logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • HC Wainwright reiterated a Buy on Molecular Partners with a $13.00 price target, implying roughly a 189.6% upside from the prior close.
  • Analyst views are mixed—two Buys, one Hold and one Sell produce a consensus Hold and $8.38 target; the stock trades near $4.49 (market cap ~$181M) and reported negative EPS (-$0.41 last quarter, ~-1.4 forecast for the year).
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Molecular Partners.

Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reiterated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $13.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 189.60% from the company's previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on MOLN. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Molecular Partners in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Molecular Partners in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Molecular Partners currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $8.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Molecular Partners

Molecular Partners Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of Molecular Partners stock opened at $4.49 on Wednesday. Molecular Partners has a twelve month low of $3.36 and a twelve month high of $5.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.11. The business's fifty day moving average price is $4.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.28.

Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Molecular Partners will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Molecular Partners

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Molecular Partners stock. SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in Molecular Partners AG Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:MOLN - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,311 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $54,000. 26.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Molecular Partners

(Get Free Report)

Molecular Partners AG is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, specializing in the design and development of DARPin® (Designed Ankyrin Repeat Protein) therapies. These small, modular proteins are engineered to bind with high specificity and affinity to disease-relevant targets. The company's technology platform aims to deliver novel treatments across multiple therapeutic areas by leveraging the unique properties of DARPins, including stability, tissue penetration and multi-specific binding capabilities.

The company's development pipeline spans infectious diseases, ophthalmology and oncology.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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