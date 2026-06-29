Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH) Given Average Rating of "Hold" by Analysts

Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of "Hold" by the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $184.8125.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MOH. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $124.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $169.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a "sector perform" rating and a $216.00 target price for the company.

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Molina Healthcare Trading Up 0.0%

MOH stock opened at $229.81 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $186.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.43. Molina Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $121.06 and a fifty-two week high of $311.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 67.99 and a beta of 0.80.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.78. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $10.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.08 earnings per share. Molina Healthcare's revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Molina Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000- EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Molina Healthcare

In other Molina Healthcare news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 17,811 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.12, for a total transaction of $3,314,983.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 67,175 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,502,611. The trade was a 20.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 600 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.55, for a total transaction of $114,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,815 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,454,713.25. The trade was a 4.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MOH. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare during the first quarter worth $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 33.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company's stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 713.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,651 shares of the company's stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 19.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 249,466 shares of the company's stock worth $82,172,000 after buying an additional 40,531 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare during the first quarter worth $1,541,000. 98.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc is a managed care company specializing in government-sponsored health insurance programs. The company offers Medicaid managed care plans, Medicare Advantage and prescription drug plans, and individual Marketplace plans under the Affordable Care Act. Through an integrated care model, Molina emphasizes preventive and primary care services, care coordination, and disease management to improve health outcomes for its members.

The company traces its roots to the early 1980s, when Dr.

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