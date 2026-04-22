Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.19, FiscalAI reports. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 1.04%.The firm had revenue of $10.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.91 billion.

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Molina Healthcare Trading Up 1.3%

Molina Healthcare stock traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $153.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,588,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,757,444. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.55. Molina Healthcare has a 12 month low of $121.06 and a 12 month high of $333.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MOH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $173.00 price objective on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $310.00 price objective on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $190.00 to $145.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $175.00 to $144.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $167.00 to $124.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $169.21.

View Our Latest Report on MOH

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Molina Healthcare

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. Quarry LP bought a new position in Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Triumph Capital Management boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 4,625.0% in the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 189 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 249 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Molina Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, DV Equities LLC bought a new position in Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company's stock.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc is a managed care company specializing in government-sponsored health insurance programs. The company offers Medicaid managed care plans, Medicare Advantage and prescription drug plans, and individual Marketplace plans under the Affordable Care Act. Through an integrated care model, Molina emphasizes preventive and primary care services, care coordination, and disease management to improve health outcomes for its members.

The company traces its roots to the early 1980s, when Dr.

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