Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.000- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 5.040. The company issued revenue guidance of -, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $44.2 billion.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on MOH. Zacks Research raised Molina Healthcare from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Molina Healthcare from $190.00 to $145.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Molina Healthcare from $180.00 to $144.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $169.21.

View Our Latest Analysis on Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

NYSE:MOH traded up $2.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $153.03. 2,593,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,757,444. The business has a 50 day moving average of $143.54 and a 200 day moving average of $159.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Molina Healthcare has a 1-year low of $121.06 and a 1-year high of $333.22. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.55.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.19. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 1.04%.The firm had revenue of $10.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.91 billion. Molina Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000- EPS. Research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

Key Molina Healthcare News

Here are the key news stories impacting Molina Healthcare this week:

Positive Sentiment: Molina reported an EPS beat for Q1: $2.35 vs. consensus $2.16, showing better-than-expected profitability on the bottom line. This likely supported the stock’s upside. Press Release

Molina reported an EPS beat for Q1: $2.35 vs. consensus $2.16, showing better-than-expected profitability on the bottom line. This likely supported the stock’s upside. Positive Sentiment: Analyst actions are mixed-to-helpful: Zacks upgraded MOH from "strong sell" to "hold," reducing immediate downside sentiment. Zacks

Analyst actions are mixed-to-helpful: Zacks upgraded MOH from "strong sell" to "hold," reducing immediate downside sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Mizuho reiterated a Buy rating, providing continued institutional support for the name. Mizuho Buy Coverage

Mizuho reiterated a Buy rating, providing continued institutional support for the name. Positive Sentiment: Several bullish commentaries frame MOH as a longer-term buying opportunity after recent weakness and a prior rally, which may attract buy-side interest. Seeking Alpha

Several bullish commentaries frame MOH as a longer-term buying opportunity after recent weakness and a prior rally, which may attract buy-side interest. Neutral Sentiment: Pre- and post-earnings coverage is focused on whether new Medicare rate changes will boost results — this is speculative and could be a catalyst if confirmed in future quarters. 247WallSt

Pre- and post-earnings coverage is focused on whether new Medicare rate changes will boost results — this is speculative and could be a catalyst if confirmed in future quarters. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage questioning valuation after a big one-year rally prompts re‑assessment risk; such articles can increase volatility but are not direct fundamental changes. Yahoo Finance

Coverage questioning valuation after a big one-year rally prompts re‑assessment risk; such articles can increase volatility but are not direct fundamental changes. Neutral Sentiment: Jefferies issued a Hold, which is neither bullish nor bearish but may temper upside expectations. Jefferies/Hold

Jefferies issued a Hold, which is neither bullish nor bearish but may temper upside expectations. Negative Sentiment: FY‑2026 EPS guidance was set at 5.00 (vs. consensus ~5.04), a modest shortfall to expectations — investors often penalize guidance misses more than one-off beats.

FY‑2026 EPS guidance was set at 5.00 (vs. consensus ~5.04), a modest shortfall to expectations — investors often penalize guidance misses more than one-off beats. Negative Sentiment: Revenue slightly missed estimates: $10.80B vs. $10.91B consensus, which raises questions about topline momentum even as EPS outperformed.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Molina Healthcare

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 217.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934,130 shares of the company's stock valued at $561,475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008,458 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,171,433 shares of the company's stock valued at $376,831,000 after acquiring an additional 201,772 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,690,981 shares of the company's stock valued at $293,453,000 after acquiring an additional 329,679 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,410,604 shares of the company's stock valued at $244,796,000 after acquiring an additional 447,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,127,761 shares of the company's stock valued at $195,704,000 after acquiring an additional 189,084 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc is a managed care company specializing in government-sponsored health insurance programs. The company offers Medicaid managed care plans, Medicare Advantage and prescription drug plans, and individual Marketplace plans under the Affordable Care Act. Through an integrated care model, Molina emphasizes preventive and primary care services, care coordination, and disease management to improve health outcomes for its members.

The company traces its roots to the early 1980s, when Dr.

Further Reading

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