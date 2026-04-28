Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Trading Up 5.8% After Analyst Upgrade

Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH - Get Free Report)'s stock price rose 5.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $145.00 to $180.00. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock. Molina Healthcare traded as high as $189.00 and last traded at $189.6140. Approximately 716,718 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 1,770,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $179.22.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $133.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $167.00 to $124.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Zacks Research upgraded Molina Healthcare from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Molina Healthcare from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $128.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $163.86.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Molina Healthcare

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 322 shares of the company's stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 22,737 shares of the company's stock worth $4,351,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the company's stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 232 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,668 shares of the company's stock worth $2,616,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

The firm's 50-day moving average price is $146.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 56.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.55.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.78. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $10.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.08 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Molina Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000- EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc is a managed care company specializing in government-sponsored health insurance programs. The company offers Medicaid managed care plans, Medicare Advantage and prescription drug plans, and individual Marketplace plans under the Affordable Care Act. Through an integrated care model, Molina emphasizes preventive and primary care services, care coordination, and disease management to improve health outcomes for its members.

The company traces its roots to the early 1980s, when Dr.

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