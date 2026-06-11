Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.000- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 5.180. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts: Sign Up

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

MOH stock opened at $197.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $172.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.88. Molina Healthcare has a 12 month low of $121.06 and a 12 month high of $311.52. The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.57 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $10.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.91 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 8.76%. Molina Healthcare's revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.08 EPS. Molina Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000- EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MOH. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $141.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Mizuho set a $215.00 price objective on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upgraded Molina Healthcare from an "underperform" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $144.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $161.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $182.73.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Molina Healthcare

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Molina Healthcare news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 17,811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.12, for a total value of $3,314,983.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 67,175 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,502,611. This represents a 20.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.55, for a total transaction of $114,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 12,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,454,713.25. The trade was a 4.47% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Molina Healthcare

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 217.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934,130 shares of the company's stock valued at $561,475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008,458 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,171,433 shares of the company's stock worth $376,831,000 after acquiring an additional 201,772 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,690,981 shares of the company's stock valued at $293,453,000 after acquiring an additional 329,679 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,410,604 shares of the company's stock valued at $244,796,000 after purchasing an additional 447,078 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,127,761 shares of the company's stock worth $195,704,000 after purchasing an additional 189,084 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc is a managed care company specializing in government-sponsored health insurance programs. The company offers Medicaid managed care plans, Medicare Advantage and prescription drug plans, and individual Marketplace plans under the Affordable Care Act. Through an integrated care model, Molina emphasizes preventive and primary care services, care coordination, and disease management to improve health outcomes for its members.

The company traces its roots to the early 1980s, when Dr.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Molina Healthcare, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Molina Healthcare wasn't on the list.

While Molina Healthcare currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here