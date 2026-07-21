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monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Stock Price Down 5.4% - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
July 21, 2026
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Key Points

  • monday.com shares fell 5.4% on Tuesday, trading as low as $72.57 and closing at $72.62 on volume below its average session level.
  • Despite the drop, Wall Street sentiment remains relatively positive: analysts have a Moderate Buy consensus and an average price target of $126.04, though some firms have recently trimmed targets or downgraded the stock.
  • The company reported $1.15 EPS and $351.26 million in revenue in its last quarterly earnings release, and analysts expect $1.59 EPS for the full year.
  • Five stocks we like better than monday.com.

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY - Get Free Report) fell 5.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $72.57 and last traded at $72.6210. Approximately 1,292,134 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 1,996,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim set a $130.00 price target on shares of monday.com and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on monday.com from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on monday.com from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Research downgraded monday.com from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded monday.com from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $126.04.

Read Our Latest Analysis on monday.com

monday.com Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.26. The stock's fifty day moving average is $78.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.17.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter. monday.com had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $351.26 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that monday.com Ltd. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On monday.com

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AMS Capital Ltda bought a new stake in monday.com during the fourth quarter worth about $4,055,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of monday.com by 110.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 932,912 shares of the company's stock worth $137,660,000 after acquiring an additional 490,491 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of monday.com by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 139,009 shares of the company's stock worth $20,512,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in monday.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,200,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in monday.com during the 4th quarter valued at $5,635,000. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company's stock.

About monday.com

(Get Free Report)

monday.com is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that provides a cloud-based Work Operating System (Work OS) designed to help teams plan, organize and track their work. The platform offers customizable workflows that support project management, task delegation, time tracking and collaboration across departments. monday.com's visual interface enables users to create boards, automations and dashboards to centralize information and streamline processes without requiring extensive coding knowledge.

The company's product portfolio includes monday Work OS, which can be adapted for use cases ranging from marketing campaign management and sales pipelines to software development sprints and human resources onboarding.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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