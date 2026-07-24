monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Trading Up 4.7% - Time to Buy?

Shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY - Get Free Report) rose 4.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $75.45 and last traded at $75.1370. Approximately 263,851 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 1,988,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.74.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

MNDY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of monday.com from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of monday.com in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of monday.com from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Tigress Financial decreased their price objective on monday.com to $165.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on monday.com from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $126.04.

View Our Latest Report on MNDY

monday.com Stock Performance

The company's 50 day moving average price is $78.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.62. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.26.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. monday.com had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $351.26 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that monday.com Ltd. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of monday.com

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of monday.com by 2,120.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in monday.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in monday.com by 498.6% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in monday.com in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management acquired a new position in monday.com in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company's stock.

monday.com Company Profile

monday.com is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that provides a cloud-based Work Operating System (Work OS) designed to help teams plan, organize and track their work. The platform offers customizable workflows that support project management, task delegation, time tracking and collaboration across departments. monday.com's visual interface enables users to create boards, automations and dashboards to centralize information and streamline processes without requiring extensive coding knowledge.

The company's product portfolio includes monday Work OS, which can be adapted for use cases ranging from marketing campaign management and sales pipelines to software development sprints and human resources onboarding.

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