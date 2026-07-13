Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Receives Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ - Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the twenty-four research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.0526.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Barclays increased their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a "buy" rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th.

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Mondelez International Price Performance

Mondelez International stock opened at $58.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $75.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.39. Mondelez International has a 1-year low of $51.20 and a 1-year high of $71.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The firm had revenue of $10.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The company's revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Mondelez International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.920-3.060 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Mondelez International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.50%.

Institutional Trading of Mondelez International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Ballast Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 28,319 shares of the company's stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 5,884 shares during the last quarter. Tema ETFs LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tema ETFs LLC now owns 25,804 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares during the period. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 34,835 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,257,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 131.0% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 22,084 shares of the company's stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 12,524 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International is a global snacks company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, formed in 2012 when Kraft Foods split to create a business focused on snack foods and a separate North American grocery company. Mondelez develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of snack products intended for retail, foodservice and e‑commerce channels around the world.

The company's product mix centers on biscuits and cookies, chocolate and confectionery, gum and candy, and savory crackers and baked snacks.

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