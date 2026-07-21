Mondelez International (MDLZ) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.67 per share and revenue of $9.2093 billion for the quarter. Mondelez International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.920-3.060 EPS. Individuals may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, July 28, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

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Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 6.64%.The business had revenue of $10.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Mondelez International to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $60.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Mondelez International has a 12-month low of $51.20 and a 12-month high of $71.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.39.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. Mondelez International's payout ratio is currently 99.50%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mondelez International

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 92.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,631 shares of the company's stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 7,025 shares during the period. Sfam LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Kelleher Financial Advisors bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MDLZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Freedom Capital downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $66.44.

View Our Latest Analysis on Mondelez International

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International is a global snacks company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, formed in 2012 when Kraft Foods split to create a business focused on snack foods and a separate North American grocery company. Mondelez develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of snack products intended for retail, foodservice and e‑commerce channels around the world.

The company's product mix centers on biscuits and cookies, chocolate and confectionery, gum and candy, and savory crackers and baked snacks.

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