Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.920-3.060 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.020. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on MDLZ. DA Davidson reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wall Street Zen raised Mondelez International from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Argus raised shares of Mondelez International to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $66.47.

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Mondelez International Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $1.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.55. The stock had a trading volume of 11,540,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,447,064. The company has a market capitalization of $75.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm's fifty day moving average is $57.91 and its 200 day moving average is $57.48. Mondelez International has a 12 month low of $51.20 and a 12 month high of $71.15.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.76 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 6.36%.Mondelez International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.920-3.060 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Mondelez International will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. Mondelez International's payout ratio is 106.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mondelez International

In related news, EVP Gustavo Carlos Valle sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $186,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 99,596 shares in the company, valued at $6,174,952. This trade represents a 2.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mondelez International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advocate Investing Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Prosperity Bancshares Inc bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the third quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company's stock.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International is a global snacks company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, formed in 2012 when Kraft Foods split to create a business focused on snack foods and a separate North American grocery company. Mondelez develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of snack products intended for retail, foodservice and e‑commerce channels around the world.

The company's product mix centers on biscuits and cookies, chocolate and confectionery, gum and candy, and savory crackers and baked snacks.

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