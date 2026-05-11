Mondi (LON:MNDI) Insider Buys £149.15 in Stock

Mondi plc (LON:MNDI - Get Free Report) insider Mike Powell bought 19 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 785 per share, for a total transaction of £149.15.

Mike Powell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 9th, Mike Powell bought 34 shares of Mondi stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 860 per share, with a total value of £292.40.

On Friday, March 6th, Mike Powell purchased 36 shares of Mondi stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 861 per share, with a total value of £309.96.

On Thursday, February 26th, Mike Powell sold 20,307 shares of Mondi stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 880, for a total transaction of £178,701.60.

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Mondi Stock Performance

Shares of MNDI traded down GBX 14.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 767.80. 993,761 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,918,874. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.04, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock's fifty day moving average is GBX 833.42 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 861.65. Mondi plc has a 1-year low of GBX 728.20 and a 1-year high of GBX 1,250.50. The stock has a market cap of £3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Mondi from GBX 990 to GBX 1,040 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Mondi from GBX 1,000 to GBX 940 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating and set a GBX 760 price target on shares of Mondi in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of GBX 1,035.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Mondi

Mondi Company Profile

Mondi plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper solutions in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, and Uncoated Fine Paper. The Corrugated Packaging segment provides virgin and recycled containerboards for fresh fruit packaging and heavy and fragile goods transport packaging applications; and corrugated solutions, such as corrugated boxes and packaging products.

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