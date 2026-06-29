MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB - Get Free Report) have received an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the thirty-five research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $396.3871.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MDB. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on MongoDB from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on MongoDB from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on MongoDB from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on MongoDB from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and issued a $475.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, May 29th.

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MongoDB Stock Up 0.2%

NASDAQ MDB opened at $314.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -850.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1,132.50 and a beta of 1.57. MongoDB has a 52 week low of $198.47 and a 52 week high of $444.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $312.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $331.90.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $687.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.53 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 1.12%.MongoDB's revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. MongoDB has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.950-6.140 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.580-1.610 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at MongoDB

In other news, Director Roelof Botha sold 44,050 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.07, for a total transaction of $17,534,983.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 150,550 shares of the company's stock, valued at $59,929,438.50. This represents a 22.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.63, for a total value of $1,783,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $534,945. This represents a 76.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 139,182 shares of company stock worth $49,910,727 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ValueAct Holdings L.P. lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 206.8% during the 3rd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 2,118,200 shares of the company's stock valued at $657,447,000 after buying an additional 1,427,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,796,847 shares of the company's stock worth $754,119,000 after purchasing an additional 40,219 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,483,396 shares of the company's stock worth $477,550,000 after purchasing an additional 563,995 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,444,384 shares of the company's stock worth $604,429,000 after purchasing an additional 9,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 162.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,378,540 shares of the company's stock worth $427,871,000 after purchasing an additional 852,540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company's stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc is a software company best known for developing MongoDB, a general-purpose, document-oriented database designed for modern application development. The company's platform is built to support high-performance, scalable data storage and retrieval for use cases such as cloud-native applications, mobile backends, real-time analytics, and content management. MongoDB offers a mix of open-source software, commercial server distributions, and subscription-based services that include technical support, training and professional services.

The company traces its origins to 2007 when it was founded as 10gen by Dwight Merriman and Eliot Horowitz; it later adopted the MongoDB name and completed a public listing in 2017.

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