MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Receives Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB - Get Free Report) have received an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the thirty-six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $394.4516.

MDB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $435.00 price objective on MongoDB in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MongoDB from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Research raised MongoDB from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, May 29th.

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Insider Buying and Selling at MongoDB

In other MongoDB news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 27,010 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,453,500. The trade was a 3.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 6,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.98, for a total value of $1,889,880.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 470,896 shares in the company, valued at $148,322,822.08. The trade was a 1.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 32,566 shares of company stock worth $9,094,791 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of MongoDB

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the company's stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the company's stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 2nd quarter worth $329,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the company's stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,215 shares of the company's stock worth $2,565,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company's stock.

MongoDB News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting MongoDB this week:

MongoDB Price Performance

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $368.32 on Thursday. MongoDB has a 12-month low of $193.87 and a 12-month high of $444.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -995.46 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $280.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $334.04.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.13. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 1.12%.The business had revenue of $687.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. MongoDB has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.950-6.140 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.580-1.610 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc is a software company best known for developing MongoDB, a general-purpose, document-oriented database designed for modern application development. The company's platform is built to support high-performance, scalable data storage and retrieval for use cases such as cloud-native applications, mobile backends, real-time analytics, and content management. MongoDB offers a mix of open-source software, commercial server distributions, and subscription-based services that include technical support, training and professional services.

The company traces its origins to 2007 when it was founded as 10gen by Dwight Merriman and Eliot Horowitz; it later adopted the MongoDB name and completed a public listing in 2017.

Further Reading

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