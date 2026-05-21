MongoDB (MDB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB - Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q1 2027 results after the market closes on Thursday, May 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.18 per share and revenue of $664.5390 million for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2027 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 28, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.18. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 2.89%.The firm had revenue of $695.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect MongoDB to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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MongoDB Price Performance

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $329.14 on Thursday. MongoDB has a 1 year low of $182.43 and a 1 year high of $444.72. The company has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -374.02 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $266.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $335.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MDB shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on MongoDB from $450.00 to $330.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $395.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho upgraded MongoDB from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on MongoDB from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on MongoDB from $285.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Twenty-six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $373.37.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MongoDB

Key Stories Impacting MongoDB

Here are the key news stories impacting MongoDB this week:

Insider Transactions at MongoDB

In other MongoDB news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,566 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.33, for a total value of $390,450.78. Following the sale, the director directly owned 24,093 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,007,107.69. This trade represents a 6.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 6,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.98, for a total value of $1,889,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 470,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,322,822.08. The trade was a 1.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,566 shares of company stock worth $8,744,791. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of MongoDB

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDB. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the company's stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the company's stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 2nd quarter worth $329,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the company's stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,215 shares of the company's stock worth $2,565,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc is a software company best known for developing MongoDB, a general-purpose, document-oriented database designed for modern application development. The company's platform is built to support high-performance, scalable data storage and retrieval for use cases such as cloud-native applications, mobile backends, real-time analytics, and content management. MongoDB offers a mix of open-source software, commercial server distributions, and subscription-based services that include technical support, training and professional services.

The company traces its origins to 2007 when it was founded as 10gen by Dwight Merriman and Eliot Horowitz; it later adopted the MongoDB name and completed a public listing in 2017.

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