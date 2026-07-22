Monro Muffler Brake (MNRO) Projected to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Monro Muffler Brake (NASDAQ:MNRO - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q1 2027 results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect Monro Muffler Brake to announce earnings of $0.04 per share and revenue of $287.4950 million for the quarter. Parties can check the company's upcoming Q1 2027 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Monro Muffler Brake (NASDAQ:MNRO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The auto parts company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.12). Monro Muffler Brake had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $273.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $283.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. The business's revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Monro Muffler Brake to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Monro Muffler Brake Stock Up 1.7%

MNRO opened at $17.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.85. Monro Muffler Brake has a twelve month low of $12.26 and a twelve month high of $23.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $533.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 853.50, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.01.

Monro Muffler Brake Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.6%. Monro Muffler Brake's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,600.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monro Muffler Brake

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Monro Muffler Brake by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 688,075 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $9,956,000 after purchasing an additional 68,862 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Monro Muffler Brake by 5.6% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 141,635 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 7,464 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Monro Muffler Brake by 85.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 79,839 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 36,734 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Monro Muffler Brake in the first quarter worth about $559,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Monro Muffler Brake by 139.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,904 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 16,268 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on MNRO. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Monro Muffler Brake from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Monro Muffler Brake from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered Monro Muffler Brake from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Monro Muffler Brake from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monro Muffler Brake currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $28.00.

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Monro Muffler Brake Company Profile

Monro Muffler Brake NASDAQ: MNRO is a leading provider of undercar repair and maintenance services for light vehicles in the United States. The company's core offerings include brake systems, exhaust systems, steering and suspension repairs, tire sales and service, oil and lube changes, wheel alignment, multi-point inspections, and state vehicle inspections. Monro serves both retail customers and fleet accounts, focusing on fast, reliable service and preventive maintenance to help extend vehicle life and safety.

Headquartered in Rochester, New York, Monro was originally founded in 1957 and has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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