Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.3333.

GLUE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Monte Rosa Therapeutics from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Monte Rosa Therapeutics from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Monte Rosa Therapeutics

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Filip Janku sold 5,407 shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $132,471.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 60,612 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,484,994. This trade represents a 8.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jennifer Champoux sold 2,175 shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $43,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 62,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,247,420. The trade was a 3.37% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 81,623 shares of company stock valued at $1,732,119 over the last ninety days. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Monte Rosa Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLUE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,246,500 shares of the company's stock valued at $50,905,000 after purchasing an additional 257,547 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $778,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $566,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 29,444 shares of the company's stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 3,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $1,005,000. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GLUE opened at $24.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.36 and a beta of 1.56. Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.12 and a 1 year high of $25.77.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.06). Monte Rosa Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.99% and a negative net margin of 302.69%.The business had revenue of $4.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.95 million. On average, research analysts predict that Monte Rosa Therapeutics will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Monte Rosa Therapeutics

Monte Rosa Therapeutics is a biotechnology company focused on accelerating drug discovery through the integration of single-cell genomics and artificial intelligence. Founded in 2020 and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company has built a proprietary platform designed to identify novel therapeutic targets and optimize lead candidates for areas of high unmet medical need. By combining cutting-edge computational methods with comprehensive cellular profiling, Monte Rosa aims to streamline the preclinical development process and uncover insights into disease biology that might otherwise remain hidden.

The company's main business activities center on using its AI-driven discovery engine to pursue programs in immuno-oncology and neuroscience.

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