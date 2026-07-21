Mony Group (LON:MONY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Mony Group (LON:MONY - Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 9.70 earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Mony Group had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 36.01%.

Here are the key takeaways from Mony Group's conference call:

MONY Group delivered a strong first half , with like-for-like revenue up 6% to GBP 227 million, adjusted EBITDA up 3% to GBP 75 million, and record interim growth for the fifth consecutive period.

, with like-for-like revenue up 6% to GBP 227 million, adjusted EBITDA up 3% to GBP 75 million, and record interim growth for the fifth consecutive period. The company said it helped U.K. households save an estimated GBP 1.5 billion in H1, and the customer base continues to expand with SuperSaveClub reaching 2.5 million members and MSE app/newsletter engagement rising.

The company said it helped U.K. households save an estimated GBP 1.5 billion in H1, and the customer base continues to expand with SuperSaveClub reaching 2.5 million members and MSE app/newsletter engagement rising. Management highlighted continued investment in AI and product innovation, including a more integrated MoneySuperMarket app, investments, SuperSaveClub Insurance, and a new SME banking proposition expected to launch in August.

Management highlighted continued investment in AI and product innovation, including a more integrated MoneySuperMarket app, investments, SuperSaveClub Insurance, and a new SME banking proposition expected to launch in August. Google PPC inflation appears to be moderating after a period of sharp increases, though the company still sees mix-driven gross margin pressure from higher spend and the ramp-up of B2B deals.

Google PPC inflation appears to be moderating after a period of sharp increases, though the company still sees mix-driven gross margin pressure from higher spend and the ramp-up of B2B deals. The outlook for energy and insurance remains dependent on market conditions, with management saying conversion opportunities are strong but deal flow, wholesale costs, and the price cap will determine near-term momentum.

Get Mony Group alerts: Sign Up

Mony Group Stock Down 5.7%

MONY stock opened at GBX 192.56 on Tuesday. Mony Group has a twelve month low of GBX 139.70 and a twelve month high of GBX 220.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86. The company has a market capitalization of £992.58 million, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 183.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 174.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mony Group to a "buy" rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 205 to GBX 230 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of GBX 240.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MONY

About Mony Group

MONY Group PLC is an established member of the FTSE 250 index. The Group operates a tech-led savings platform and leading UK brands including price comparison sites (MoneySuperMarket), cashback (Quidco) and a consumer finance content led brand (MoneySavingExpert). We cover a broad range of verticals including Insurance, Money, Home Services and Travel amongst others. Our purpose is to help households save money by giving them access to free online tools that enable them to compare and switch products.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Mony Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Mony Group wasn't on the list.

While Mony Group currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here