Moog (NYSE:MOG.A) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Moog (NYSE:MOG.A - Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm set an "overweight" rating and a $520.00 price target on the aerospace company's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.46% from the stock's current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on MOG.A. Truist Financial upgraded Moog to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Moog from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moog presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $485.00.

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Moog Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of MOG.A opened at $392.56 on Monday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $376.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $330.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.16 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Moog has a 1-year low of $176.27 and a 1-year high of $430.52.

Moog (NYSE:MOG.A - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter. Moog had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Moog will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moog

In related news, Director John Scannell sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.58, for a total transaction of $1,120,740.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 33,540 shares in the company, valued at $12,529,873.20. The trade was a 8.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Janet M. Coletti sold 604 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.66, for a total value of $229,314.64. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,145 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,333,010.70. The trade was a 8.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Moog Company Profile

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and controls systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids. Its Space and Defense Controls segment provides controls for satellites, space vehicles, launch vehicles, armored combat vehicles, tactical and strategic missiles, security and surveillance, and other defense applications; and gun aiming, stabilization, and automatic ammunition loading for armored combat vehicles.

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