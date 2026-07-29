Moonpig Group (LON:MOON) Hits New 1-Year High - Time to Buy?

Shares of Moonpig Group PLC (LON:MOON - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 276.20 and last traded at GBX 274.20, with a volume of 1044204 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 268.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a "buy" rating and set a GBX 300 price target on shares of Moonpig Group in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 315 price objective on shares of Moonpig Group in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Moonpig Group from GBX 310 to GBX 300 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating and set a GBX 235 target price on shares of Moonpig Group in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moonpig Group presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of GBX 299.29.

View Our Latest Report on Moonpig Group

Moonpig Group Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 236.73 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 220.92. The stock has a market cap of £815.23 million, a PE ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -216.13.

Moonpig Group declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase 0 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Moonpig Group Company Profile

Moonpig Group plc is a leading online greeting card and gifting platform, comprising the Moonpig, Buyagift and Red Letter Days brands in the UK and the Greetz brand in the Netherlands. The Group is the online market leader in cards in both of its core markets and is also the UK market leader in gift experiences. The Moonpig brand also operates in Ireland, Australia and the United States. The Group's leading customer proposition includes an extensive range of cards, a curated range of gifts, personalisation features and next day delivery offering.

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