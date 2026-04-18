Moonpig Group PLC (LON:MOON) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Moonpig Group PLC (LON:MOON - Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of "Moderate Buy" by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 305.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Moonpig Group from GBX 275 to GBX 285 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a GBX 315 target price on shares of Moonpig Group in a report on Friday, March 20th.

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Moonpig Group Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of LON MOON opened at GBX 216 on Friday. Moonpig Group has a 1 year low of GBX 190.20 and a 1 year high of GBX 262.50. The firm has a market cap of £662.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -271.84, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is GBX 212.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 211.56.

About Moonpig Group

Moonpig Group plc is a leading online greeting card and gifting platform, comprising the Moonpig, Buyagift and Red Letter Days brands in the UK and the Greetz brand in the Netherlands. The Group is the online market leader in cards in both of its core markets and is also the UK market leader in gift experiences. The Moonpig brand also operates in Ireland, Australia and the United States. The Group's leading customer proposition includes an extensive range of cards, a curated range of gifts, personalisation features and next day delivery offering.

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