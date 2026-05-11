More Avery Sells 2,566 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Stock

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG - Get Free Report) Chairman More Avery sold 2,566 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total value of $99,458.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 295,379 shares in the company, valued at $11,448,890.04. The trade was a 0.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

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SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

SEDG stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,326,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,486,768. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.18. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $13.73 and a one year high of $53.75. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $42.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.22.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $309.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.49 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.56% and a negative return on equity of 38.66%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.14) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SolarEdge Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SEDG. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 352.5% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 733 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Saranac Partners Ltd bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the third quarter worth about $28,000. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SEDG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. They issued a "market perform" rating on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and seven have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $30.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on SEDG

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies NASDAQ: SEDG is a global provider of solar energy solutions focused on optimizing photovoltaic (PV) power generation. The company's core offerings include power optimizers, inverters and cloud-based monitoring platforms designed to maximize energy output and improve safety across residential, commercial and utility-scale installations. By coupling module-level electronics with centralized inverters, SolarEdge's technology enables real-time performance monitoring and rapid fault detection to enhance system reliability.

In recent years, SolarEdge has expanded its product portfolio beyond solar PV to include energy storage systems, electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions and smart energy management tools.

Further Reading

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