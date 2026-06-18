Morgan Stanley Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Stock

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB - Get Free Report) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $206.00 to $224.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "equal weight" rating on the biotechnology company's stock. Morgan Stanley's target price indicates a potential upside of 12.75% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BIIB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Biogen from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of Biogen from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Biogen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Biogen from $191.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Biogen from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "reduce" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $217.37.

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Biogen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $198.67 on Thursday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $190.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 0.20. Biogen has a twelve month low of $121.05 and a twelve month high of $205.97.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.62. Biogen had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.02 earnings per share. Biogen's quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Biogen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.250-15.250 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biogen

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at about $464,408,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,815,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 39,074.8% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 798,774 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $140,576,000 after purchasing an additional 796,735 shares in the last quarter. Employees Provident Fund Board acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,931,000. Finally, Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 6,828.4% in the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 517,275 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $64,965,000 after purchasing an additional 509,809 shares in the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Biogen News

Here are the key news stories impacting Biogen this week:

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc is a multinational biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company has a longstanding emphasis on neuroscience, with research and commercial activities spanning multiple therapeutic areas including multiple sclerosis, spinal muscular atrophy and Alzheimer's disease. Biogen was founded in 1978 and has grown into a global biopharmaceutical firm with operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Japan and other international markets.

The company's marketed portfolio has historically included several well-known therapies for multiple sclerosis such as Avonex, Tysabri and Tecfidera, and it has pursued treatments for rare neurological conditions and genetic neuromuscular disorders.

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