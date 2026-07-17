Morgan Stanley Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Stock

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT - Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $319.00 to $332.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley's price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.47% from the stock's current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $322.00 to $320.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $353.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $345.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $350.18.

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Hilton Worldwide Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of HLT stock traded down $2.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $320.88. The company's stock had a trading volume of 629,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,928,183. The stock has a market cap of $73.05 billion, a PE ratio of 48.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.05. Hilton Worldwide has a 12-month low of $253.54 and a 12-month high of $358.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $332.83 and a 200 day moving average of $316.82.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 12.56% and a negative return on equity of 38.21%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Hilton Worldwide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.280-8.400 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.180-2.240 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 1,128.6% during the second quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 86 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 163.2% during the first quarter. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company's stock.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and resorts. Its business spans full-service luxury and lifestyle properties, select- and focused-service hotels, and extended-stay accommodations. The company generates revenue through management and franchise fees, owned and leased real estate, and guest services, and supports customer retention and direct bookings through its Hilton Honors guest loyalty program.

Hilton's brand portfolio includes internationally recognized names across the lodging spectrum, from luxury and upper-upscale brands to midscale and extended-stay offerings.

Further Reading

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