Morgan Stanley Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Stock

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST - Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "equal weight" rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley's target price suggests a potential upside of 1.03% from the stock's current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on HST. Stifel Nicolaus set a $23.00 target price on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Weiss Ratings upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $20.00 target price on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $21.62.

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Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of HST stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $21.78. 4,349,280 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,620,039. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $22.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 7.91. The company has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.10. The business's 50 day moving average price is $19.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.81.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.31. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 16.40%.The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Host Hotels & Resorts's revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Host Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Host Hotels & Resorts

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, EVP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 58,579 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $1,288,738.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 697,658 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,348,476. The trade was a 7.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Host Hotels & Resorts

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HST. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 1,658 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company's stock.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and managing premium lodging properties. The company's portfolio predominantly comprises luxury and upper-upscale hotels and resorts operated under leading global brands. Through strategic acquisitions, dispositions and capital investments, Host Hotels & Resorts seeks to enhance long-term value by aligning property-level operating performance with broader market trends in hospitality demand.

The company's holdings span major urban, resort and conference destinations across North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

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