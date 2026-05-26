Morgan Stanley Increases Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target to $172.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $172.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "equal weight" rating on the semiconductor company's stock. Morgan Stanley's price objective would suggest a potential downside of 17.42% from the company's previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC raised Marvell Technology from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $140.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. KGI Securities raised Marvell Technology from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Marvell Technology from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $158.76.

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Marvell Technology Stock Performance

MRVL stock traded up $11.96 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $208.29. The company had a trading volume of 14,208,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,118,803. The firm has a market cap of $186.90 billion, a PE ratio of 67.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.25. Marvell Technology has a 1-year low of $58.61 and a 1-year high of $217.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 32.58%.The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Marvell Technology has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.740-0.840 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.26, for a total value of $1,329,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 739,397 shares in the company, valued at $131,065,512.22. This represents a 1.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Mark Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total value of $1,355,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 35,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,861,469. This represents a 21.80% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 245,060 shares of company stock worth $29,901,072. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marvell Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 978.3% in the 1st quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, MidFirst Bank purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company's stock.

More Marvell Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Citi lifted its price target on Marvell Technology to $215 from $118 and kept a Buy rating ahead of earnings, signaling confidence in the company’s AI and data-center growth outlook.

Citi lifted its price target on Marvell Technology to $215 from $118 and kept a Buy rating ahead of earnings, signaling confidence in the company’s AI and data-center growth outlook. Positive Sentiment: Oppenheimer raised its price target to $200 from $170 and maintained an Outperform rating, saying Marvell remains a standout in data center stocks heading into results.

Oppenheimer raised its price target to $200 from $170 and maintained an Outperform rating, saying Marvell remains a standout in data center stocks heading into results. Positive Sentiment: Stifel also raised its price target on Marvell Technology, adding to the wave of bullish analyst actions before the earnings release.

Stifel also raised its price target on Marvell Technology, adding to the wave of bullish analyst actions before the earnings release. Positive Sentiment: Investor interest remains strong because Marvell is viewed as a possible beneficiary of the “next Nvidia” AI trade, with analysts expecting solid earnings growth from AI chip demand. Article Title

Investor interest remains strong because Marvell is viewed as a possible beneficiary of the “next Nvidia” AI trade, with analysts expecting solid earnings growth from AI chip demand. Neutral Sentiment: Marvell is scheduled to report earnings on May 27, and several previews note that the stock could see a large post-earnings move depending on guidance and demand commentary. Article Title

Marvell is scheduled to report earnings on May 27, and several previews note that the stock could see a large post-earnings move depending on guidance and demand commentary. Neutral Sentiment: Some analysts and traders are warning that MRVL looks overbought and overvalued after a strong rally, which could limit upside if results fail to impress. Article Title

Some analysts and traders are warning that MRVL looks overbought and overvalued after a strong rally, which could limit upside if results fail to impress. Negative Sentiment: Cantor Fitzgerald raised its price target to $190 but kept a Neutral rating, implying the stock may be a bit above fair value near current levels.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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