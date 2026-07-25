Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF) Short Interest Up 529.0% in July

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF - Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 10,794 shares, an increase of 529.0% from the June 30th total of 1,716 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company's shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 34,815 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

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Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IIF traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.36. 14,803 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,402. The business's 50 day moving average is $22.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.63. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund has a one year low of $19.83 and a one year high of $27.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 772,654 shares of the company's stock worth $19,301,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 8.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 199,507 shares of the company's stock worth $5,257,000 after acquiring an additional 15,543 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 3.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 164,089 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,324,000 after acquiring an additional 6,117 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 121,279 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,262,000 after acquiring an additional 6,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 94,630 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 7,094 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.96% of the company's stock.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Company Profile

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund NYSE: IIF is a closed-end investment company sponsored by Morgan Stanley Investment Management and listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Incepted in December 1994, the fund provides U.S. investors with a dedicated vehicle for exposure to the securities of Indian companies. As a closed-end fund, it issues a fixed number of shares that trade on the NYSE, offering liquidity and the potential for share price discovery in addition to underlying net asset value.

The fund’s primary objective is long-term capital appreciation through investments in equity securities of Indian issuers.

Further Reading

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