Morgan Stanley Issues Positive Forecast for NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Price

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "overweight" rating on the computer hardware maker's stock. Morgan Stanley's price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.49% from the stock's previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, April 10th. William Blair set a $300.00 target price on NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. New Street Research decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $307.00 to $275.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wolfe Research increased their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $277.64.

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NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $225.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $192.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.36. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $129.16 and a 12-month high of $236.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 45.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.25.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 97.37% and a net margin of 55.60%.The company had revenue of $68.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. NVIDIA's revenue for the quarter was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 221,682 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total value of $38,501,729.76. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,399,771 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,285,192,227.28. This trade represents a 2.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 300,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.25, for a total value of $54,675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,018,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,130,190.75. This represents a 9.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 906,336 shares of company stock worth $162,802,518. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diversified Enterprises LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 127,604 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $23,798,000 after acquiring an additional 39,129 shares in the last quarter. PMG Family Office LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth about $2,150,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 2.2% in the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 970,860 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $181,143,000 after acquiring an additional 20,559 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 85,216 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $15,893,000 after acquiring an additional 4,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 16.1% in the third quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 107,787 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $20,111,000 after acquiring an additional 14,936 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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