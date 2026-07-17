Morgan Stanley Issues Positive Forecast for Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Stock Price

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK - Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "equal weight" rating on the financial services provider's stock. Morgan Stanley's target price would suggest a potential downside of 25.45% from the company's current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets restated a "market perform" rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Park Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $13.00.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PK

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of PK stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $14.76. 1,366,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,514,357. Park Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $9.84 and a one year high of $14.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm's 50 day moving average is $13.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.85.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $622.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $609.77 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.71% and a negative net margin of 8.49%.The company's revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Park Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.740-1.900 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 115,143 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 849.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 523,851 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 468,668 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 22,380 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 30.6% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 18,646 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in luxury and upper-upscale hospitality properties. The company's primary business activity involves owning and leasing premier hotels and resorts across major urban and resort destinations. Through long-term management and franchise agreements with leading hotel operators, Park generates revenue from room nights, food and beverage offerings, meetings and events, and ancillary services.

Since its spin-off from Hilton Worldwide in January 2017, Park Hotels & Resorts has assembled a diversified portfolio of more than 60 properties.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Park Hotels & Resorts, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Park Hotels & Resorts wasn't on the list.

While Park Hotels & Resorts currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here