Morgan Stanley Issues Positive Forecast for The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Stock Price

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC - Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $263.00 to $267.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "equal weight" rating on the financial services provider's stock. Morgan Stanley's price target indicates a potential upside of 20.68% from the company's current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $284.00 to $263.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $252.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $241.42.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of PNC stock traded down $0.82 on Thursday, reaching $221.24. The company had a trading volume of 722,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,732,347. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $89.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $216.45 and a 200-day moving average of $206.24. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $148.28 and a 12 month high of $243.94.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.21 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 20.40%.The PNC Financial Services Group's revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 50,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.88, for a total transaction of $11,544,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 554,274 shares of the company's stock, valued at $127,970,781.12. This represents a 8.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 7,407 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.98, for a total value of $1,710,868.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,942 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $448,563.16. The trade was a 79.23% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,186 shares of company stock worth $14,840,973. Insiders own 0.38% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The PNC Financial Services Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Monetary Solutions Ltd bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, EFG International AG bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about The PNC Financial Services Group

Here are the key news stories impacting The PNC Financial Services Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Earnings beat and acquisition-driven NII growth — PNC reported adjusted EPS of $4.32 (beat consensus) and saw NII and loan growth lift following the FirstBank acquisition; management highlighted margin expansion and stronger loan balances. PR Newswire: PNC Reports Q1

Earnings beat and acquisition-driven NII growth — PNC reported adjusted EPS of $4.32 (beat consensus) and saw NII and loan growth lift following the FirstBank acquisition; management highlighted margin expansion and stronger loan balances. Positive Sentiment: Analysts lifting targets and ratings — Several firms raised price targets (Barclays to $277/overweight; BofA to $264/buy; Keefe to $253/market perform; Truist to $245/hold), signaling refreshed bullishness after results. Benzinga: Analyst Moves

Analysts lifting targets and ratings — Several firms raised price targets (Barclays to $277/overweight; BofA to $264/buy; Keefe to $253/market perform; Truist to $245/hold), signaling refreshed bullishness after results. Positive Sentiment: Share buybacks and capital actions — PNC disclosed ~ $700M of share repurchases for the quarter, supporting EPS and returning capital to shareholders. PR Newswire: Q1 Release

Share buybacks and capital actions — PNC disclosed ~ $700M of share repurchases for the quarter, supporting EPS and returning capital to shareholders. Neutral Sentiment: Revenue roughly flat to estimates — Total revenue rose year-over-year (~13%) but missed consensus by a small margin ($6.17B vs. ~$6.21B), so top-line momentum is intact but not uniformly strong. Yahoo Finance: Q1 Deep Dive

Revenue roughly flat to estimates — Total revenue rose year-over-year (~13%) but missed consensus by a small margin ($6.17B vs. ~$6.21B), so top-line momentum is intact but not uniformly strong. Negative Sentiment: Rising expenses from integration — Noninterest expenses increased as PNC absorbed FirstBank operating and integration costs (including ~$98M pre-tax integration charge), pressuring near-term margins. Reuters: Profit Jumps on FirstBank Buy

Rising expenses from integration — Noninterest expenses increased as PNC absorbed FirstBank operating and integration costs (including ~$98M pre-tax integration charge), pressuring near-term margins. Negative Sentiment: Noninterest income weakness and credit exposure watch items — Fee income slipped and investors remain attentive to PNC’s exposure to private-credit and securitization lines, although management provided disclosures intended to reduce uncertainty. Yahoo Finance: Private Business Lender Update

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, offering a broad range of banking, lending, investment and wealth management services. PNC operates a national banking franchise with a significant retail branch network and dedicated capabilities for commercial, institutional and government clients. Its services are designed to serve individuals, small businesses, corporations and public sector entities across the United States.

PNC's core business activities include consumer and business banking, residential mortgage lending, corporate and institutional banking, asset management and wealth advisory services.

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