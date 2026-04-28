Morgan Stanley Lowers Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target to $292.00

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW - Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $296.00 to $292.00 in a report released on Tuesday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has an "overweight" rating on the home improvement retailer's stock. Morgan Stanley's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.89% from the company's previous close.

LOW has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Lowe's Companies from $316.00 to $315.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe's Companies from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe's Companies from $285.00 to $284.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of Lowe's Companies from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe's Companies from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $289.10.

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Lowe's Companies Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of LOW stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $241.55. The company's stock had a trading volume of 106,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,739,578. Lowe's Companies has a one year low of $210.33 and a one year high of $293.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $247.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.94. The company has a market cap of $135.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.97.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $20.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. Lowe's Companies had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 61.40%. The company's revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. Lowe's Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.250-12.75 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lowe's Companies will post 12.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Lowe's Companies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOW. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new stake in Lowe's Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Lowe's Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Lowe's Companies by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 116 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in Lowe's Companies by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 122 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, United Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Lowe's Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company's stock.

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe's also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

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