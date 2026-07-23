Morgan Stanley Lowers RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Price Target to $117.00

RPM International (NYSE:RPM - Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $121.00 to $117.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "equal weight" rating on the specialty chemicals company's stock. Morgan Stanley's price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.27% from the stock's current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on RPM. Bank of America reduced their price target on RPM International from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on RPM International from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Research raised RPM International from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of RPM International from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of RPM International from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RPM International currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $127.17.

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RPM International Stock Performance

Shares of RPM traded down $5.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $102.39. 671,986 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 987,407. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.04. RPM International has a fifty-two week low of $92.92 and a fifty-two week high of $129.12. The business's 50 day moving average is $105.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 8.63%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that RPM International will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPM International in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its position in RPM International by 2,387.0% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 572 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in RPM International in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in shares of RPM International by 21,566.7% during the 4th quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 650 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPM International during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting RPM International

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About RPM International

RPM International Inc is a global holding company whose subsidiaries specialize in the manufacture and marketing of high-performance coatings, sealants, building materials, and specialty chemicals. Through its two principal operating segments—Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings—RPM serves a diverse range of end markets, including construction, consumer products, industrial maintenance, and specialty applications.

The company's Performance Coatings segment offers a broad portfolio of architectural coatings, waterproofing systems, and specialty building products used by contractors, builders, and homeowners.

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